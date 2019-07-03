Horsham CEO wins director of the year award

The chief executive of a human resources software provider in Horsham which works with organisations such as Huel, Age UK and the Big Issue has won an award.

Jonathan Richards, of Breathe, in Foundry Lane, received the Institute of Directors (IoD) Director of the Year SME category in the 2019 IoD London & South Director of the Year Awards last Thursday.

He has now automatically been entered into the 2019 National Director of the Year Awards UK finals in October.

Jonathan said: “When me and my co-founder first came up the idea of Breathe on a napkin in a restaurant, we didn’t think the company would be where it’s at today.

“I’m so proud of the team and this achievement is down to each and every individual who works here.

“We champion positive workplace cultures and aim to lead by example with our own team. This has enabled us to develop as a business and achieve the goals and ambitions we have.”

| READ MORE: West Chiltington Village Show to take inspiration from first event in 1919 |

Breathe’s software is used by more than 6,000 organisations to manage in excess of 200,000 employees.

The company also works with a network of 500 local and national partners, most of whom are independent HR consultancies.

The finalists were chosen from the hundreds of directors that entered or were nominated across 12 different categories.

The expert judging panel decided the overall winners which were announced at the awards at the iconic 116 Pall Mall, the home of the Institute of Directors.

Louise Minchin, journalist and BBC news presenter, hosted the ceremony alongside Roger Tilling, best known as the voice of University Challenge.

David Stringer-Lamarre, IoD London chairman, said: “This year’s IoD Director of the Year Awards, London & South Regions, provided an insight into the incredibly talented and diverse leaders that are helping to power forward their organisations in this dynamic part of the UK. The nominees and winners shared valuable insights into what makes an organisation, innovate, deliver value and succeed.

“I am very pleased to have such talented people in the London & South Regions.”

The UK finals of the IoD Director of the Year Awards, providing the winners with additional exposure and profile on a national stage as the ‘best of the best’ in British business, will take place at The Brewery, London, on Friday, October 18. See www.iodawards.com for more information.

READ MORE: Storrington Village Day: Pictures from the event which returned after 5 years

Horsham church displays quilts to be donated to children in care

Horsham pupil shaves head in mum’s memory and to help children in Kenya