Horsham celebrates ‘Great Big Green Week’ highlighting action on climate change

The Great Big Green Week was one of the largest events for climate and nature ever seen in the UK.

Horsham District Council hosted a stand at the Horsham event - named ‘Horsham’s Great Green Day’ - to showcase its numerous environmental initiatives and the support it is giving to residents and businesses to help combat the negative aspects of climate change locally.

This work includes the creation of a five year partnership with Sussex Wildlife Trust to deliver a Nature Recovery Network for the district to help wildlife thrive; The launch of the Horsham District Community Climate Fund to enable local community groups to do their bit to tackle climate change;A new Reuse Hub for unwanted furniture; A trial for the collection of textiles, small electricals and batteries and a host of initiatives to reduce the carbon footprint of the council itself.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and Councillor Philip Circus at the Big Green Week stall

This includes reducing the energy used in council buildings, installing low carbon or renewable energy and changing the fuel used in vehicles.

A colourful array of stands and displays at Horsham’s Great Green Day invited residents, visitors and shoppers to take a look and engage with stallholders about all the work being done across the Horsham district to tackle climate change, in a festival style blend of music, food, facts and services.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for environmentPhilip Circus said: “Horsham’s ‘Great Green Day’ was a tremendous success.

“The event was extremely inspiring and raised awareness of the climate challenges we are facing, whilst encouraging many local people to take action to help our environment, and showing them just how they could go about doing it.

“It was also a great celebration of just how much we have all achieved so far, which we should be greatly proud about.

“I was really pleased to see the many projects that are already underway across our district and would urge as many people as possible to get involved and start contributing to making our district one of the most climate friendly in the UK.”