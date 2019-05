Horsham turned into the tropics on Sunday as the latest town festival took place.

The Horsham Caribbean Festival saw displays, stalls, music and dance transport visitors to the sun-kissed shores of the Caribbean as they experienced the sights, sounds and tastes from this region. Photographer Toby Phillips was on hand to capture the sights on the day.

Horsham Caribbean Festival. Photo: Toby Phillips Photography

