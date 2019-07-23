Horsham care home welcomes community for art-themed open day

The community joined a Horsham care home for a day of art-themed fun and games to mark Care Home Open Day.

Skylark House residents and its visitors enjoyed a three-day party complete with an art exhibition showcasing illustrator Claire Westwood’s work, and live music from a 50s and 60s entertainment group. Guests were also treated to an indulgent cream tea and a barbecue.

Holbrook Primary School children also paid a visit to Skylark House where the children took part in an art competition, which was then displayed in reception.

Devendra Lallchand, home manager at Skylark House, said: “Care Home Open Day is a wonderful opportunity for our home to connect with the local community and show what it’s really like to live in a care home.

“The residents enjoyed showcasing their artistic skills to the visitors and enjoyed taking part in all the activities. We can’t wait to invite everyone back very soon.”

Care Home Open Day was set up to develop lasting relationships between care homes and local communities, and to dispel common myths about care home life.

This year’s theme celebrated the role of arts within care, which is important in encouraging residents’ self-expression, and helps to create meaningful experiences.

As part of a nationwide competition for all Care UK homes, Skylark House developed a work of art in the lead up to the open day, which was showcased at the event.

