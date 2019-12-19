Horsham care home is told it must improve

A care home on the edge of Horsham has been told by health regulators that it must improve.

Beech Lodge in Guildford Road - which looks after people with physical and learning disabilities - has been criticised in a new report by the Care Quality Commission.

The home is owned and run by Sussex Health Care which is currently at the centre of a police investigation following the deaths of 13 people at nine of its homes.

Inspectors from the commission visited Beech Lodge over two days in October and in a report just out rated it as ‘requiring improvement.’ It had previously been rated ‘good.’

The inspectors said that they found risks to people were not always assessed and mitigated, accurate documentation was not consistently maintained and lessons were not always learned or used to drive improvement following local authority reviews.

The commission is now to ask the care home to provide an improvement action plan and says it will meet with care home officials to discuss how they will implement changes.

A spokesman for Sussex Health Care said: “Providing our residents with the highest quality care is our priority and, as such, we are disappointed with the latest report from the CQC.

“We have taken on board the report’s findings to ensure we continue to enhance the support we provide in line with improved CQC ratings that have been seen within Sussex Health Care.

“We are pleased that the CQC’s report notes the caring environment that exists at Beech Lodge.

“Our focus now is on implementing specific measures to enhance our overall level of service to residents and their families.”