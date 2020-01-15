Horsham care home brings outside in with VR

A Horsham care home is treating residents to trips all over the world thanks to virtual reality.

Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Marks Lane, is hosting new sessions that ask residents where in the world they would like to visit virtually.

The activity is run by visitors from Horsham District Council Community Link, which provides technology to help encourage independent living.

Some residents choose places they have never been to such as a campfire at the Northern lights or a safari with elephants.

The home focuses on activity-based care, encouraging residents to live active and fulfilling lives and find fun and unusual pastimes.

Home manager at Skylark House, Devendra Lallchand, said: “The virtual reality set has been a particular hit with residents, as it enables them to go anywhere they choose, experience activities from their younger years or try out something different.

“Activities like this allow residents to reminisce about their younger years, and are so important for their health and happiness.

“Activity-based care is at the heart of everything we do at Skylark House, so we want residents to continue to live fulfilling lives.”

Skylark House provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care.