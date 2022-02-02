Horsham car park charge hours extended

Charging hours in Swan Walk and The Forum car parks have been extended to 8am - 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

Previously, charging hours were from 8am - 6pm from Monday to Saturday.

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which runs the car parks, said: “This brings Swan Walk and The Forum car parks in line with other town centre car parks and ensures a consistent approach to charging within the multi-storey car parks.”

Parking charging hours have been extended at Swan Walk car park, Horsham. -photo by steve cobb ENGSNL00120120113105627