Horsham boy and his dad recover after life-saving transplant ops

Eleven-year-old Toby Batchelor received a kidney donated by his dad Geoff during surgery at Southampton Hospital.

Relieved mum Becky said: “They were both walking around in under 24 hours.”

Now dad Geoff is back home in Kingsfold while mum Becky helps Toby recuperate at a Ronald McDonald house near the hospital where they have to isolate for more than two months.

Toby Batchelor recovering after his life-saving op during which he received a kidney donated by his dad

Meanwhile, Toby is ‘back at school’ - via a robot - which was bought following a fundraising campaign by family and friends known as Toby’s Titans.

The AV1 robot - Tobot - has allowed Toby to take part in lessons ‘virtually.’

“The robot allows a ‘little slice of normal’ for the users,” said Becky.

She added: “As time goes on Toby will be doing more and more robot school and it will make a humongous difference to him, his mental health and his education.

“Toby has been blown away by the support for ‘Toby’s Titans’ and wants to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated and helped raise awareness.”

Toby’s Titans crowdfunding page enabled Toby’s family to buy the robot which they now plan to lend out to others who need it once Toby has completed his isolation period.

They plan to create an ‘Isolation Care Package’ containing a tablet, the robot and a box of board games. “If funds allow, we would love to buy a further robot,” said Becky.

“We are really keen to let people know about our robot and the massive mental health and educational benefits.

“If you know someone who has to isolate and be off school for a month or more, and could benefit from using this fantastic robot, please tell them to contact Toby’s Titans via the facebook page.”