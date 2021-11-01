Horsham Bonfire Night back with a bang after Covid cancellation

Following last year’s postponed event, the club considered whether or not to put on a show this year but following canvassing across the community and within the club, the decision was made to proceed.

The event was awarded a Covid Awareness Certificate of Approval by Horsham District Council in the week leading up to the event, as measures to allow a family friendly and safe environment were in place.

Aurora Fireworks of Wisborough Green, following on from its recent win in the national British Fireworks Competition, stepped up to the plate to ignite a superb show choreographed to music – with many popular James Bond theme songs.

The fair, provided by Colin’s Amusements and Harris’s Funfair, was popular with children.

A wide range of locally sourced food vendors were also available, offering visitors a variety of options.

Club chairman Chris Wassell said: “After much soul searching we decided to run this increasingly popular family event despite the difficult times we are all experiencing.

“The people of Horsham and surrounding villages responded with their great enthusiasm and welcomed the chance to have an evening out with family and friends in a safe and controlled environment. We hope all enjoyed themselves as much as we did in putting on the event for the community.

“Very generous support was provided this year from our main sponsor Benchmark Capital, the locally based financial advisers, and supported by Woodstock IT and I commend them for taking such an interest in the local community and Horsham Sports Club – they have been fantastic.

“This event provides much-needed support to guarantee the provision of so many sports at Horsham Sports Club – so a massive thanks to one and all for showing such loyal support. We look forward to welcoming you all back at next summer’s The Big Gig in June.”

