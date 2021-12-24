Horsham-based brewery celebrates 20th year with new beer

The New Anniversary is eight per cent ABV and will be available only at the Hepworth Brewery’s shop in Pulborough as single bottles or in a special double presentation pack. In addition to releasing this limited-edition porter, there will also be a promotion on all purchases of Hepworth’s Traditional Sussex Pale Ale where customers have the chance to win beer for a year.

The long-standing tradition of brewing in Horsham ended in 2000 with the sale of its last brewery and so Andy Hepworth created Hepworth’s, an independent brewery aiming to build its own range of quality brands.

Within five years of moving to Horsham in 1980, Andy became the youngest head brewer in the country, winning many awards.

Sussex based brewery brings out new beer to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

In the last 20 years, Hepworth & Company has become an award-winning brewery, creating craft and contemporary beers for both on and off trade as well as providing white labelling services. Hepworth’s has three philosophies of maintaining traditional brewing methods, locally sourcing of the main ingredients, and expert craftsmanship that results in the perfect pint.

The majority of Hepworth’s beers are gluten free and suitable for vegans.