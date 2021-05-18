Horsham Artists to launch art trail across district this summer

The Horsham Artists Art Trail will see around 35 participating artists in 14 locations, giving visitors the unique opportunity to meet the creators and discuss choice of materials and the different ways they approach their work.

The event will take place over the first two weekends in July – 3, 4, 10 and 11 – from 10am to 5pm each day, with locations ranging from stalls in the Carfax marketplace to peaceful village locations.

Alison Crowe, a member of Horsham Artists, said: “Free to visit, and with Covid-19 safety firmly in mind, visitors will find a warm welcome and something different and distinctive in each venue.

The Horsham Artists Art Trail 2021 will be held across the district this summer SUS-210517-114209001

“The range of creativity on show is hugely diverse, from original paintings, lino prints, ceramics and textiles, to sculpture, upcycled crafts, jewellery and more. With so much variety, there will be something to appeal to every taste.”

A specially designed map of all the art trail venues will be available to view and download at www.horshamartists.org, enabling visitors to plan their visits to studios and exhibition venues.

Venues will be easy to spot with the Art Trail’s distinctive turquoise logo displayed outside.