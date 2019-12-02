Horsham artists’ Christmas cards go on sale for good causes

Horsham Museum in the Causeway is hosting a seasonal Christmas card shop in aid of 19 different charities.

Horsham artist John Davies has painted a new snowy scene in the town entitled ‘Winter at St Mary’s, Horsham’, especially for the Sussex Association for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus (SASBAH).

For the last 27 years, John has painted views of Horsham in support of the charity, with the popularity of his prints gaining much needed funds for the charity.

The card shop this year features a selection of John’s previous designs, many of which are recognisable Horsham scenes.

Other Sussex wintry views featured in the range have been painted specifically for SASBAH by local artist Stephen Hawkins, including ‘South Downs near Brighton’ and ‘The River Adur in Winter’.

The Sussex charity supports the health, wellbeing and life opportunities of people in the area with the conditions.

Spina bifida is a condition in which the spinal cord become damaged, causing mobility problems or paralysis. Hydrocephalus is a ‘hidden disability’ involving an excess of fluid in the head, resulting in a variety of social and emotional difficulties.

The shop is now open at the Museum from 10am–4.45pm Monday to Saturday, until Saturday, December 21.