Horsham and Crawley wheelchair taxi service launched

A taxi firm in Horsham and Crawley has launched a new service which aims to make life easier for wheelchair users.

Wheels Airport Taxis has seven cars which have been adapted to cater for both electric and manual wheelchairs.

Mohamed Razmil, from the firm, said: “There’s a huge demand for this service.

“Not many taxi firms are doing it.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to launch [accessible taxis]. People need this service.”

The company wants to boost independence for disabled people, helping with trips to school and medical appointments.

It aims to make people less reliant on assistance from family and friends.

Mohamed added: “People are very happy for the service and they’re glad to see these vehicles.

“It’s very convenient for them.

“It’s about minimising their disability and giving people as normal a life as possible.”

The firm has seven drivers who work on the accessible cars, all of whom have passed the wheelchair awareness test, are fully trained and authorised by the authorities, Mohamed said.

He added that customers need a service on their doorstep and the launch is good for both users and the firm.

The company also offers accessible airport transfers to Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted and Luton.

For more information about Wheels Airport Taxis please visit the company’s website at wheelsairporttaxis.co.uk/

