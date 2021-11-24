The Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, for children with learning difficulties or complex needs, was officially presented with the play equipment by Bob Rogers, honourary president of Sussex Wooden Spoon.

After having had to reschedule the official opening of the climbing frame and play area a number of times due to Covid, the official presentation took place on Friday, November 5.

After an opening speech by Sussex Wooden Spoon chairman Sandy Flemming, Mr Rogers recalled his previous visits to the school, including the donation of special sensory equipment for the hydrotherapy pool over a decade ago, and unveiled a plaque commemorating the opening of the pirate ship.

QEII School in Horsham had the official opening of their playground Pirate Ship which was donated by the Sussex Wooden Spoon children’s charity. Photo by Stephen Candy Photography.

The two-level ship has a climbing wall, rope net ladder, stepladder and a slide and has level access on the ground for wheelchair users.

Head teacher Helen Elphick said: “We are incredibly grateful for all the support from Wooden Spoon over so many years.

“The new pirate ship has been a huge hit with our students who enjoy using it at playtimes and for PE activities too.”

As part of the opening, the school had a special pirate day with many students and staff dressing up in appropriate costumes and taking part in nautical themed activities throughout the day, leading up to the presentation in the afternoon.

Members of the school’s student council also presented the Wooden Spoon guests with a framed photo display of children enjoying the ship at playtimes.

Wooden Spoon fund life-changing projects that support children and young people with disabilities or living in disadvantage.

Since 1983, it has funded more than 1,300 projects, across the UK and Ireland, totalling over £29million.

Its focus is to help children and young people through projects such as sensory rooms, playground and outdoor activities, health and wellbeing and specialist equipment.

