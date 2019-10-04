Horsham activists to take part in Extinction Rebellion protest

Climate change activists from Horsham are to take part in an Extinction Rebellion protest in London on Monday.

Members of the Rebellion movement aim to stage a two-week protest at several sites in the capital designed to force action on climate change.

Horsham’s activists say they will be based at a site on or near Whitehall. A spokesman said they would be “focusing on Extinction Rebellion’s ‘third demand’ for a binding Citizens’ Assembly on action to bring about the emissions reductions and ecosystem restoration necessary to address the crisis.”

Activists from across the south-east are expected to converge on the Whitehall site, with many planning to camp in roads.

Ben Kenward, one of the site’s cordinators said: “You don’t need to be part of Extinction Rebellion already to come along and make your voice heard. Eeveryone and every contribution is welcome.”