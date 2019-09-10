Honours for people who have given ‘exceptional contributions’ to Horsham

Ten people from Horsham are among 40 from across the diocese of Chichester being honoured for ‘exceptional contributions’ to local life.

They will become the first to be admitted to the Order of St Richard by the Bishop of Chichester Dr Martin Warner at a ceremony at Chichester Cathedral on October 5.

The Order of St Richard - established this year - honours lay people nominated by those in the local community who recognise the contribution they have made to their parish, deanery or wider community.

Ten people will be nominated every year from each of the four archdeaconries which make up the diocese - Horsham, Brighton and Lewes, Hastings and Chichester.

At the ceremony next month they will receive a certificate signed by the Bishop, a specially designed medal to be worn on special occasions and a lapel badge which can be worn at all times.

Those from Horsham being honoured are: Susan Ayres, Chris Bell, Elizabeth Brown, Melanie Edge, John Field, David Fitton, Olive Fleming, Frank King, Mary King and Carol Shillingford.