The event, held on the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Red Army liberating Auschwitz in 1945, was held at the War Memorial in Muster Green at 2pm.

Both younger and older generations attended, including people from many different faiths, to remember the victims of the Holocaust and other genocides.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin said he was honoured to welcome everyone to the service.

Haywards Heath town mayor Hoaward Mundin at Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2201271.

He said: “There are those still alive who can remember one day when their lives were shattered and changed forever, one day when they lost loved ones to violent and cruel acts, one day when they first entered captivity and their lives were filled with terror, and the hope that one day the time will come when we can all live in peace.”

He thanked everyone involved in the service, including Amnesty International Haywards Heath, Oathall Community College, Great Walstead School, Mid Sussex Islamic Centre and Masjid, St Wilfrid’s Church in Haywards Heath, Mid Sussex District Council, Burgess Hill Town Council and other members of the community.

Burgess Hill town mayor Anne Eves at the Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2201271.