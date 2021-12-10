Hitch hits A24 resurfacing works
A hitch has hit roadworks being carried out on the A24 near Horsham.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:49 am
West Sussex Highways began overnight resurfacing work at the Hop Oast roundabout this week and was due to complete the works today (December 10).
But a spokesperson said: “Due to last night’s weather conditions we were unable to complete the resurfacing work at A24 Hop Oast Roundabout as planned.
“We will update when we have a date for when they are expected to be re scheduled.”