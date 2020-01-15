Historic Horsham town centre building could be turned into housing

An historic building in Horsham town centre could converted into new homes.

Horsham District Council is considering replacing the Drill Hall in Denne Road - built for the local Battalion of the Royal Sussex Regiment in the 1920s - with ‘affordable homes.’

Horsham Drill Hall -photo by Steve Cobb ENGSUS00120120817123807

The hall, which was was taken over by the council after the Territorial Army moved out, has since been hired out to a variety of organisations for a range of events.

But now the council is considering replacing it with a new purpose-built community centre in Highwood village. It says it would cost more than £1 million to carry on using the Drill Hall and bring the building up to scratch.

Councillors will be asked to approve a business case for a new community centre at Highwood at a meeting on January 23.

The council says it has a commitment under the Land West of Horsham Masterplan 2008 to build a new community centre in Denne ward at Highwood Village on land to be transferred to the council by Berkeley Homes, who are developing the site.

The council says analysis shows that most current users of the Drill Hall could be accommodated at the proposed Highwood site in an enhanced purpose-built facility.

It says the Drill Hall is currently under-used, is old, poorly designed for modern needs, with high running costs.

A spokesman said: “It would require a major reconstruction programme at a cost in excess of £1m to continue in use.”

The council says it has looked at alternative uses for the Drill Hall and believes the site ‘can be converted to build more much needed affordable homes in the town centre.’

Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure Jonathan Chowen said: “I consider this to be an exciting opportunity for us to create a modern, multi-purpose new facility for the benefit of the growing Horsham community.

“Not only will it be more fit for purpose and flexible for the benefit of the wider community, but it will also be more efficient to manage and therefore ultimately much kinder to the environment.

“At the same time, the nature of this particular business case enables us to free up a site which can contribute significantly to providing more affordable homes in the town centre and reducing the problem of homelessness.”

The council says the proposed new centre would have the scope to accommodate most of the existing users at the Drill Hall and would be attractive to new users.

It would have the capacity and facilities to house a new daytime nursery and a meeting place for a local scout group, and would provide a long term home for the Horsham Amateur and Operatic Dramatic Society.