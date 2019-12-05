‘High value’ tools stolen in Horsham ramraid

Thieves escaped with a haul of expensive tools when they ramraided a Horsham property.

Police say that the thieves broke into a property in Copsale Road after smashing down gates with a vehicle.

Police

A spokesman said the theft happened overnight on November 25 and that the property “was broken into by driving through the main gates at speed, smashing them in the process.

“A unit was broken into and a high value of tools were stolen.”

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact police by calling 101.