From the historic streets of Arundel to a seat beside the beautiful River Arun, there are some fine places to enjoy an afternoon tea or a slice or two of your favourite cake.
And here are some of the best tea rooms to visit according to reviews on Google. All tea rooms have a minumum of 100 reviews on Google.
1.
Bracklesham Bay Tea Room, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay has 4.8 out of five stars from 197 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
2.
Tiffins Tea Room in High Street, Petworth has 4.8 out of five stars from 166 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
3.
The Old Bake House, High Street, Tarring, Worthing has 4.8 out of five stars from 100 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
4.
Vintage Rose in School Hill, Storrington has 4.7 out of five stars from 164 reviews on Google. Photo: Google