Here’s the Crawley neighbourhoods with the highest household income
We’ve looked at the average household income in Crawley’s neighbourhoods.
We have used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps.
Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower. Average household income of 88,000 pounds is much higher than the national average. Average age of residents is 33, younger than the national average of 39.