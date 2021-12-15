Here are the last dates for you to post your Christmas gifts and cards from Horsham by Royal Mail

Here are the last posting dates if you want your parcels and letters to reach their destinations before Christmas Day.

Friday December 17 is the last day for Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy services.

Saturday 18 December is your last chance to send 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48®.

Have you posted all your Christmas cards yet?

Tuesday 21 December is the last posting date for 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48®.

Wednesday 22 December is the final day for Royal Mail Tracked 24®.

And Thursday 23 December is the last chance to use Special Delivery Guaranteed® ifyou have an urgent parcel you need to arrive before Christmas.

Royal Mail Tracked 24® and Royal Mail Tracked 48® are not available to purchase at Post Office® branches.

Most international posting dates have already passed.

However tomorrow (Thursday December 16) is the final date to use the International Standard and International Tracking and Signature Services if you are posting to Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland.