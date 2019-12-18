Henfield resident Rene celebrates 100 years with champagne

A Henfield resident has been celebrating her centenary in style at her care home.

Rene Stokes, who lives at Red Oaks care home, was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday.

A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by one of the home’s chefs Glenda Williams.

Rene came to Red Oaks from Bournemouth, before which she worked as a shop assistant in a dress shop in London.

She is now enjoying a new chapter of her life in Henfield.

Among the relatives attending were Adrian Stokes, Rene’s son, and Linda Stokes, Rene’s daughter, who played host to the guests.

Adrian said: “Rene is and has been a fantastic mother and friend to so many over the past 100 years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Linda Ryan, general manager of Barchester Red Oaks, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Rene Stokes is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”