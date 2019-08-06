Helping Horsham’s homeless: Youngsters create charity project to distribute 50 care packages

A team of young people working on a social action project are hoping to make and distribute 50 care packages for homeless people in Horsham.

The teenagers aged 15 and 16, who are working with the National Citizen Service (NCS), have set up non-profit charity project ‘Packages for People’ to help improve the lives of people living on the streets in the short term.

The youngsters will be holding a bake sale on Thursday August 8 at the Horsham market in the Carfax to promote the cause, while raising funds for homeless charity ‘Turning Tides’ who are helping to make the project a reality.

Lewis Diana, head of communications at Packages for People, said: “The idea sparked with my suggestion of aiding homeless veterans in Horsham.

“This is close to me because I want to join the British Army so I wanted to give something to them since they gave everything for us.

“This, however, was thought too unrealistic since there aren’t many homeless veterans at all in Horsham so we decided to broaden the scale to all homeless in Horsham.

“We chose to help the homeless because of how little attention they get from the government and public. The living conditions they have to endure on a day to day basis is nothing anyone should.

“We understand that, as 16-year-olds, we are unable to get them a job or somewhere to live so instead we decided to help them in a way that is both realistic and beneficial for them.”

The care packages will include mostly sanitary items but also water bottles, suncream and socks.

The youngsters also want to make packages for the dogs of the homeless which will include dog food, metal dog bowls, dental sticks and a dog toy.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than £500 to go to the care packages, and any excess money will go to a relevant charity.

Lewis added: “Most people look down on the homeless and speak ill without considering their story and it’s so unfair.

“We would like to show them that there are still good people in the world that want them to have a better life.”

To donate to the cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/packages-for-people

