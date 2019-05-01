Haywards Heath quiz team set to star in new TV show

A Haywards Heath pub quiz team are set to star on a national television show this week.

Mark Skinner, Mary Mcdowell and Mark Thomson will be pitting their wits against fellow quizzers as they appear on Al Murray’s Great British Pub Quiz.

The trio have been taking part in quiz nights for many years at the Burrell Arms and will be representing the pub on the TV brainteaser on Thursday evening.

Hosted by the pub landlord himself the show sees teams from across the country take on each another in a trivia battle as they bid to be crowned the best pub quiz team.

On Thursday the Burrell Arms is set to host a special screening of show as it is broadcast live on Quest at 10pm.