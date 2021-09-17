The awards, which were put together by Haywards Heath Town Council and presented at the successful Town Day last weekend, recognised the work of residents who went above and beyond to help the community during lockdown.

“The Covid-19 pandemic brought this community together in a wonderful show of support for each other,” said Howard Mundin.

“It was my absolute honour to present awards to some of the individuals and groups who went that extra mile to ensure the wellbeing of the vulnerable in our town during lockdown,” he said.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin with the winners of theHaywards Heath Covid-19 Community Support Awards. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“Times like these highlight the resilience and spirit of our community and I would like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to each and every one of you who worked so hard to ensure that help was available to those in need.”

Howard Mundin also thanked Ryan Andrews & Co Business Performance for sponsoring the awards.

The first certificate went to Elizabeth Graydon.

She received a Certificate of Commendation for her work during the pandemic and to thank her for her time, effort and kindness for others over the years.

Fay Flude receiving her award from Ryan Andrews, sponsor of the Haywards Heath Covid-19 Community Support Awards. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

The second Certificate of Commendation was awarded to Steve Gardiner-Bristow for his bravery and commitment to helping others despite being vulnerable himself.

The Community Group/Organisation category (applied) was awarded to Mid Sussex Voluntary Action (MSVA), who worked hard to support the voluntary sector during the pandemic.

They also helped the Haywards Heath Covid-19 Mutual Aid group support people who were vulnerable and isolating.

MSVA’s staff often worked outside contracted hours as well to make sure everyone had support if they needed it.

Mid Sussex Voluntary Action collecting their award at Haywards Heath Town Day. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

The Business category (applied) went to Caremark Mid Sussex and Crawley, whose staff went ‘above and beyond’ on a daily basis.

They provided high of standards of care and support for people living in their own homes and focused on clients’ physical and mental wellbeing.

The Community Group/Organisation (nominated) category was won by Haywards Heath Library.

The community nominated the library to recognise the way its staff continued to offer a service, particularly to vulnerable people who were isolating.

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Howard Mundin announcing the recipients of the Certificates of Commendation. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

The library staff would take on extra tasks too, like personally delivering books to people who were shielding.

The final category for an individual volunteer, nominated by the community, was awarded to Fay Flude, who created her own YouTube channel.

This channel provided Early Years Pre-School learning sessions, and Fay sent out regular emails with activities while connecting with parents via an online learning portal.