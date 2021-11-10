Haywards Heath Christmas Festival: live music, magic and dancing at Orchards Shopping Centre

Haywards Heath’s Christmas Festival takes place on Saturday (November 27) this year at Orchards Shopping Centre.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:22 am

The all-day event, which runs from 10am to 6pm, features live music, magic and dancing.

The mayor will also make a speech before the Christmas lights are switched on.

The festival itinerary for 2021 is as follows:

Christmas lights at Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath, in 2020. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2011271.

10am–10.30am: Sarah Rolfe and the choirs of St Josephs and Lindfield.

10.30am–10.45am: Break (clear staging).

10.45am–11.15am: Dance with Emily.

11.15am–11.45am: Cylvian performs.

11.45am–12pm: Break (clear staging and Rock Choir set up).

12pm-12.30pm: Rock Choir.

12.30pm–12.50pm: Sussex Supremes.

12.50pm–1pm: Break (Marco set up).

1pm–1.30pm: Marco the Magician.

1.30pm–1.45pm: Break (clear staging – set up).

1.45pm–2.15pm: Adur Concert Band.

2pm Santa & Co arrive.

2.15pm-2.30pm: Break (band set up).

2.30pm-3pm: Oathall School.

3pm-3.15pm: Break (clear staging).

3.15pm–3.45pm: Carey School of Irish Dancing.

3.45pm–4.15pm: Sussex Harmonisers.

4.15pm-4.50pm: Josefa and her Spanish Dancers – Alegria.

4.50pm–5pm: Uckfield Performance Ensemble set up only.

5pm-5.25pm: Mayor’s speech – countdown to light switch on. UPE will play we wish you a Merry Christmas and few other numbers.

5.25pm–5.30pm: Clear staging.

5.30pm–6pm: Tania Rodd (finishes with Oh Holy Night).

