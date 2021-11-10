Haywards Heath Christmas Festival: live music, magic and dancing at Orchards Shopping Centre
Haywards Heath’s Christmas Festival takes place on Saturday (November 27) this year at Orchards Shopping Centre.
The all-day event, which runs from 10am to 6pm, features live music, magic and dancing.
The mayor will also make a speech before the Christmas lights are switched on.
The festival itinerary for 2021 is as follows:
10am–10.30am: Sarah Rolfe and the choirs of St Josephs and Lindfield.
10.30am–10.45am: Break (clear staging).
10.45am–11.15am: Dance with Emily.
11.15am–11.45am: Cylvian performs.
11.45am–12pm: Break (clear staging and Rock Choir set up).
12pm-12.30pm: Rock Choir.
12.30pm–12.50pm: Sussex Supremes.
12.50pm–1pm: Break (Marco set up).
1pm–1.30pm: Marco the Magician.
1.30pm–1.45pm: Break (clear staging – set up).
1.45pm–2.15pm: Adur Concert Band.
2pm Santa & Co arrive.
2.15pm-2.30pm: Break (band set up).
2.30pm-3pm: Oathall School.
3pm-3.15pm: Break (clear staging).
3.15pm–3.45pm: Carey School of Irish Dancing.
3.45pm–4.15pm: Sussex Harmonisers.
4.15pm-4.50pm: Josefa and her Spanish Dancers – Alegria.
4.50pm–5pm: Uckfield Performance Ensemble set up only.
5pm-5.25pm: Mayor’s speech – countdown to light switch on. UPE will play we wish you a Merry Christmas and few other numbers.
5.25pm–5.30pm: Clear staging.
5.30pm–6pm: Tania Rodd (finishes with Oh Holy Night).
Visit www.theorchardsshopping.com.