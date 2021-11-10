The all-day event, which runs from 10am to 6pm, features live music, magic and dancing.

The mayor will also make a speech before the Christmas lights are switched on.

The festival itinerary for 2021 is as follows:

Christmas lights at Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath, in 2020. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2011271.

10am–10.30am: Sarah Rolfe and the choirs of St Josephs and Lindfield.

10.30am–10.45am: Break (clear staging).

10.45am–11.15am: Dance with Emily.

11.15am–11.45am: Cylvian performs.

11.45am–12pm: Break (clear staging and Rock Choir set up).

12pm-12.30pm: Rock Choir.

12.30pm–12.50pm: Sussex Supremes.

12.50pm–1pm: Break (Marco set up).

1pm–1.30pm: Marco the Magician.

1.30pm–1.45pm: Break (clear staging – set up).

1.45pm–2.15pm: Adur Concert Band.

2pm Santa & Co arrive.

2.15pm-2.30pm: Break (band set up).

2.30pm-3pm: Oathall School.

3pm-3.15pm: Break (clear staging).

3.15pm–3.45pm: Carey School of Irish Dancing.

3.45pm–4.15pm: Sussex Harmonisers.

4.15pm-4.50pm: Josefa and her Spanish Dancers – Alegria.

4.50pm–5pm: Uckfield Performance Ensemble set up only.

5pm-5.25pm: Mayor’s speech – countdown to light switch on. UPE will play we wish you a Merry Christmas and few other numbers.

5.25pm–5.30pm: Clear staging.