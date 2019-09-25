Have you seen missing Mynn Khine from Crawley?

Police are searching for Mynn Khine who is missing from her home in West Green, Crawley.

The 35-year-old last made contact with her family on Wednesday September 18, having called from a London number, said police. It is believed she may be in the Norwood area.

A police spokesman said: “Mynn is vulnerable, and anyone who sees her, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 498 of 21/09.”

