Guard dog bites burglar in Sussex wine estate break-in

A burglar was bitten by a guard dog when he and two others tried to break into a West Chiltington wine estate.

Police say that the three men fled when a security man and his guard dog caught them breaking into a warehouse at the Nyetimber Vineyard in Broadford Bridge Road.

The security man alerted police as he confronted the men at around 2.15am on November 30.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The dog bit one of the intruders before they ran off. Nothing was taken.

“The security guard was not threatened or harmed.

“If anyone has any information about the incident please report it online or ring 101 quoting serial 130 of 30/11.”