Grange Hill and Extras actress opens Billingshurst school's summer fayre

An award-winning comedian and actress who has cerebral palsy joined hordes of families for Ingfield Manor School’s annual summer fayre, which has been held in the school’s grounds for more than 40 years.

Special guest Francesca Martinez, known for her roles in Grange Hill and Extras, was on hand to open the fayre on Sunday June 9, which raised funds for the Billingshurst-based specialist day and boarding school for children with neurological impairments and complex medical conditions.

Actress and comedian Francesca Martinez opened this year's Ingfield Manor summer fayre

John Godden, CEO of Salutem Healthcare, which runs Ingifeld Manor School, said: “The sun always shines on the Ingfield Manor fayre.

“People put in a huge amount of effort to raise money for the pupils here who need a lot of equipment to get through their days.

“Thank you to everybody involved. Brilliant effort!”

Organised by Friends of Ingfield, the fête was jam-packed full of exciting attractions and sideshows and featured a fun fair, the famous miniature train, woodland tours, local choirs performing and much more.

Mrs Tracey White, director of education at Ingfield Manor, said: “We’re incredibly lucky at Ingfield to have the amazing support of Friends of Ingfield.

“But we also think it’s important for us to contribute positively to the local community. Holding our annual fête is one way to do that, welcoming families and residents from all around the area.”

Greg Hart from Friends of Ingfield, added: “The best thing about running the fayre, is bringing all the teams of volunteers together, to raise funds to improve the lives of the children to provide additional equipment they couldn’t otherwise get.”

For more about the school, visit www.ingfieldmanorschool.co.uk

