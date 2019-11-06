Go-ahead for access road to new village being built off the A281

A new access road is to be built from the A281 to a new village earmarked for land between Horsham and Guildford.

Planning approval was given last week for the road which will serve a 1,800-home village planned for the former aerodrome at Dunsfold Park - once the site of the TV show Top Gear.

Dunsfold Park

The Government gave the go-ahead in June for Dunsfold Park to be awarded ‘Waverley Garden Village’ status.

It is planned to build 1,800 homes there with the possibility of expansion to 2,600 houses.

There will also be a market square with shops, two schools, a nursery and community centre, an upgraded business centre and country park.

The masterplan is being put forward by property development company The Rutland Group and landowners Trinity College Cambridge - one of the largest Cambridge colleges which was founded by Henry V111.

The developers say that the new access road “will provide a direct link from the A281 to the main Perimeter Road within the aerodrome site.

“It will be capable of accommodating existing traffic, and is designed to be ‘future proof’ to cater for the phased implementation of the approved outline masterplan.

“It will also provide a more suitable and safer access for heavy goods vehicles than Stovolds Hill to the north and Dunsfold Road to the south.”

Dunsfold Park chief executive Jim McAllister said: “The new road has been designed as a dramatic celebration of Dunsfold Park’s aviation heritage, extending the alignment of the main runway and lining up with the planned Runway Park for the new village.

“A double avenue of maple trees will commemorate the Royal Canadian Engineers who built the airfield. With consent now granted we anticipate starting work on the road early in the new year and for it to be complete spring/summer 2020.”

Public exhibitions on the masterplan are to be held at Dunsfold Park, Cranleigh, on Wednesday November 13 and Thursday November 14 from 8am-8pm.