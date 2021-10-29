Think Gizmos brand is owned and operated by Paramount Zone Ltd and are based in Broadbridge Heath.

Managing Director Shaun Longhurst says “We are really proud to be able to give something back to

the local community and hope this sponsorship spurs the team on to do well this year. Last year we

Broadbridge Heath based global brand “Think Gizmos” are pleased to announce the sponsorship of a grassroots football team, Broadbridge Heath Bears Under 13’s.

donated every member of the team a Think Gizmos pogo stick, to help keep fit through the

lockdowns, but we wanted to do more this year to ensure the team can continue run.“

BBHBFC under 13’s manager Richard Lamb says “We are delighted that Think Gizmos has sponsored

the team this season. This has enabled us to purchase a new kit and training tops for the players. We

are looking forward to the upcoming season which hopefully will be a good one. Without

sponsorship from local companies we would struggle to keep the team playing grassroots football.”

Think Gizmos offer a wide range of products for all ages from toys to home appliances.

Their products can be found direct from their website, https://uk.thinkgizmos.com or on