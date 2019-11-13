Girl’s fundraising success

A schoolgirl raised more than £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support after both her dad and a school friend were diagnosed with cancer.

Abbie Morrison, of Bohunt School Horsham, sent off for an information pack and enlisted the help of friend and neighbour, nine-year-old Lottie, after watching an advert for the Macmillan coffee morning.

The 11-year-old originally planned to host the event at home, but then decided it was not a big enough space.

She met with the United Reformed church and there hosted a tombola, a coffee and cake sale and a raffle, raising a total of £1,532.

Last week, Abbie was awarded the Chief Commissioner’s award by Sally Christmas, the chief commissioner of the Girlguiding association in London and the south east.

The award recognises exceptional volunteering.

Abbie’s mother Tracy said: “Whilst medicine obviously helps, the love shown to our family was humbling.

“I am so so proud of Abbie.”