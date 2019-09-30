Girl, 8, suffers ‘serious injuries’ after dog attack in Pulborough

An eight-year-old girl has suffered ‘serious facial injuries’ after being attacked by a dog in Pulborough.

Police are currently investigating what happened following the attack at a farm in the village on September 20.

Meanwhile, parents of children at the girl’s school - Shelley Primary in Broadbridge Heath - have been asked to keep dogs away from the front of the school because the girl’s family have been traumatised by what happened.

In a letter sent to parents, school head Mrs Kirsty Fitzscott said the attack had been witnessed by the girl’s siblings who were ‘now fearful of unknown dogs.’

She urged parents to keep dogs, including ‘dogs in arms’, away from the front of the school while staff ‘worked with the family to support them through this awful time.’

A police spokesman said they were called to a farm in Fryern Road, Pulborough, between 6 and 7pm on September 20 following reports of a child being bitten.

A spokesman said: “The eight-year-old girl suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The owners of the dog have been identified and are assisting police with the ongoing investigation.”

Shelley Primary School declined to comment.