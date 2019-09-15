Geri Halliwell, Bernie Ecclestone and Howard Donald among famous faces at Goodwood Revival 2019

Geri Halliwell and Bernie Ecclestone were among the famous faces at Goodwood Revival’s second day.

The three day event, which started on Friday and ends today (Sunday, September 15), cars and motorcycles that would have competed during the circuit’s original period are on display.

Geri Halliwell, who is married to Christian Horner – the Team Principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team – was pictured alongside business magnate Bernie Ecclestone and Take That’s Howard Donald.

Related stories:

Goodwood Revival 2019 in pictures

Watch crowds enjoy Goodwood Revival 2019

What happens at Goodwood Revival 2019?

First glance Friday – visitors got a chance to see all the cars, bikes and aircraft on show, as well as the thematic celebrations taking place across the Motor Circuit. The day started with a display from the Supermarine Spitfire and ends with the £200 million Kinrara Trophy.

Sensational Saturday – saw more qualifying and six races, much-loved off-track festivities Over the Road and shopping on the High Street, Saturday offered something for everyone.

Super Sunday – another eight races fill the bill, making Sunday the most desirable for motorsport enthusiasts. As well as individual races, the overall winners are crowned in the deciding parts of both the St Mary’s Trophy saloon car race Memorial Trophy for motorcycles.