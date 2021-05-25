Garden centre presents donation to Horsham-based mental health charity

Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post presented a range of plant pots, seeds and compost to Richmond Fellowship Horsham which supports adults in West Sussex who struggle with their mental health.

Hannah Cotmore from Richmond Fellowship visited the family-run garden centre to collect the donation from manager Paul Smythe. The items helped to kick-start a new project launched during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Hannah said: “With recent events our service has been more in demand than ever and we wanted to highlight the need for wellbeing and involve our service users for mental health awareness week.

Hannah Cotmore from Richmond Fellowship received the donation from Old Barn Garden Centre's manager Paul Smythe.

“As a team, we have decided to focus our theme around gardening and new beginnings. We are aiming to give each client user a small pot, some soil and seed to plant along with a wish for their future, or something they would like to achieve or build on.