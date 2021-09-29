And a new report shows the number of people on furlough in each local authority of the UK, broken down by work sector - and are the latest available.

The figures are 'provisional' but show how many people covers all Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme claims submitted by employers from the start of the scheme up to 31 July 2021. It includes statistics on the claims themselves and the jobs supported.

Data from HMRC’s Real Time Information (RTI) system has been matched with Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme data to produce analysis of claims by: daily number of employments on furlough; employer size; sector of the economy; geography; age and gender; use of flexible furlough

The furlough scheme ends on September 30

What sectors were affected in Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex?

Crawley

Not surprisingly, Transportation and Storage was the biggest sector hit in Crawley, with 1,990 employees on Furlough. Accommodation was next with 1,070. The rest of the sectors were Administrative and support services (760), Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles (620), Professional, scientific and technical (260), Construction (160), Information and communication, Financial and insurance & Real estate (150), Manufacturing (150), Health and Social Work (100), Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (130), Other service activities (130), other (80).

Gender breakdown

Out of 55,600 total employments eligible for furlough, 2,500 (9%) on furlough were female while 3,100 (11%) were male. Overall 10% of eligible employees in Crawley were on furlough - the highest take up in West Sussex and higher than the national average of 6%

Horsham

Transportation and Storage was also the biggest sector hit in Horsham, with 990 employees on Furlough. Administrative and support services was next with 560. The rest of the sectors were Accommodation and food services (440), Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles (470), Professional, scientific and technical (460), Construction (210), Information and communication, Financial and insurance & Real estate (250), Manufacturing (220), Health and Social Work (120), Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (180), Other service activities (150), other (140).

Gender breakdown

Out of 63,300 total employments eligible for furlough, 2,000 (6%) on furlough were female while 2,100 (7%) were male. Overall 7% of eligible employees in Horsham were on furlough.

Mid Sussex

Transportation and Storage was the biggest sector hit in Mid Sussex, with 820 employees on Furlough. Administrative and support services was next with 580. The rest of the sectors were Accommodation and food services (420), Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles (490), Professional, scientific and technical (390), Construction (280), Information and communication, Financial and insurance & Real estate (280), Manufacturing (220), Health and Social Work (160), Arts, Entertainment and Recreation (160), Other service activities (150), other (190).

Gender breakdown