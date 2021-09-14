It was all part of Race for Life, the major fundraiser for Cancer Research UK which made a return this year after 2020’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

There was both a 3k run and a 5k with staggered starts from the pond in Horsham Park.

Among the crowds of fundraisers taking part was a team of 12 ladies with a connection to Horsham’s Capitol Theatre which has entered a team every year helping to raise a staggering £3 million from the event.

Race for Life 2021 in Horsham Park: Photo: Graeme McAlpine

The Capitol team this year took a different 5K route to previous years in the park rather than a circular route via the town and Chesworth Park.

Many Capitol customers and retired members of staff came out to support the ladies on their challenge and cheered them along the way.

There was a great atmosphere as lots of people took part in a sea of pink.

A warm up took place ahead of the race and everyone took a few minutes to reflect on why they were running ahead of the start which proved emotional for many.

Race for Life in Horsham Park 2021. Photo: Graeme McAlpine

So far the Capitol ladies have smashed their target of £500 and raised more than £1,000.

There’s still time to donate online https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/the-capitol-theatre and any donations would be welcome at The Capitol’s Box Office.

The Capitol Team included Cat Fuller, Sally Bennett, Karen Wrigley, Mel McAlpine, Tracey Grubb, Sue Arnold, Beth Wrigley, Sarah, Lois and Fleur Arnold, Elaine Gillard and Alison Keyzor.