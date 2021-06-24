Fundraiser for children's mental health charity in memory of Horsham teenager Kayley Taylor

In a statement, Kayley Taylor's family said: "As many of you are aware Kayley passed away last week, she was and still is loved by so many.

"There is a tribute page in her honour, if anyone would like to leave a message on there for her or kindly make a donation to the chosen charity then that would be much appreciated.

"The chosen charity is called HOPE, it is a Sussex based children's mental health charity, and even though sadly Kayley couldn't get the help she needed, hopefully we can help make sure other children can."

Kayley Taylor

Kayley, 14, died at Bennett's Field in Horsham last Thursday.