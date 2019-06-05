Fun day near Horsham raises hundreds for charity

Kingsfold-based builders’ merchant NYEs Building Supplies has raised £794 for the charity Rainy Day Trust during a family fun day.

The event, named Have a NYEs day, was held to celebrate the company’s rebrand and completion of its new 1,000sqm warehouse.

Attended by more than 1,000 people, it included a variety of free activities and the chance to meet Bob the Builder.

Rex Nye, managing director at NYEs, said: “It was a hugely successful day. We couldn’t have hoped for a better turnout.

“We’d like to thank everyone who came along, supported us and helped to raise money.

“We hope the money will help the charity to continue its vital work supporting people in the building sector who have fallen on hard times.”

Raffle tickets were sold in aid of the charity during the event, which was run by one of the charity’s trustees, Aaron Frogley, along with his son, Connor. Top prizes included family days out to Drusillas Park and Fishers Farm Park, cinema tickets and more.

The Rainy Day Trust is the UK’s only charity supporting the home improvement workforce in times of need.

Aaron Frogley, trustee at the Rainy Day Trust, added: “Our warmest thanks to NYEs for supporting our charity.

“Sadly, more and more people are turning to us for financial assistance.

“The money raised at NYEs family fun day will go towards supporting them by helping to make ends meet, and providing the necessary advice, counselling and training.”