The Hurstpierpoint Society, in partnership with Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common Parish Council (H&SCPC), will launch the project on Tuesday (August 24), at 3pm.

People can watch the countdown at hurstpierpointsociety.org.uk and the guide will be available on the website from the start date.

The fun and educational trail will begin near the Village Garden where there will be a large, A0 size schematic with a QR code.

Holy Trinity Church is just one of the locations on the Hurstpierpoint Heritge Trail. Picture: Google Street View.

Hurstpierpoint Society member Christopher Maidment, who designed, collated and edited the guide, said people simply scan the code with a smart phone.

This takes them through to the guide, he said, which includes a large map as well as fascinating facts about each numbered location.

People can then switch easily between the map and the trail guide, he added, saying that a printed pamphlet will also be available around the village.

“All the text that is in green is a link to something,” said Christopher, adding that these could include what3words locations or Hurst Life articles.

The system is ‘very intuitive’, he said, and features easy-to-read instructions too.

It does not stop people who simply want to carry on with the trail either and guide users can read as much or as little as they want.

Locations include The Workhouse and Forge, Chichester House (formerly Brick House), The Great Fire – Southdown Terrace, The Old Fire Station, Gothic House, Hurst Meadows and the War Memorial and Holy Trinity Church.

The Hurstpierpoint Society has called the guide ‘a journey through a living archive of time and place’.

Lyn Williams, chairman of the society said: “This has been a wonderful collaboration between The Hurstpierpoint Society and Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common Parish Council, building on the work of others in the village to ensure the heritage of our wonderful village is continued and appreciated by future generations.”

Claire Majsai, chair of the Community Engagement Committee, Hurstpierpoint & Sayers Common Parish Council, said: “The Parish Council has been working with Hurstpierpoint Society since early last year to make the Heritage Trail around our historic village a reality.”

She said the trail builds on the public walks around the village researched and led by the late Ian Nelson, who died in May last year.

“Despite delays caused by the pandemic and a few challenges, we have finally arrived at a point where residents and visitors can enjoy this fabulous interactive map as they follow the trail and learn about the history and heritage of our Sussex village,” Claire added.

“We hope that fun can also be had visiting the cafes, pubs, restaurants and shops that line much of the route,” she said, adding that she looks forward to seeing families on the trail enjoying the summer holidays.

Claire thanked Mrs Ann Bricknell, Mid Sussex District Council’s Estates Officer Nathan Whitington, Lorna Cooksey, Andrew Gomm at the Sussex Sign Company and Christopher Maidment for their hard work and help with the project.