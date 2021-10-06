Fuel in Horsham - updates on availability: Where you can get petrol in Horsham on Wednesday, October 6

After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Sussex (click on link). Please visit this page for the latest updates.

8.31am Christina Turnbull said: “0830 BP Findon both fuels no limit.”

Do you know where to find fuel this morning?

8.25am Margaret Wadman wrote: “Currently no queue at Buck Barn.”

8.24am Higgy Welch said: “As of 07:30 this morning BBH Tesco, BBH Shell and Sainsbury had nothing. Been driving around with the light on for two days now.”

8.21am Andy Withers said: “Shell at Hop Oast on the A24 roundabout near southwater in Horsham appeared to be open and had relatively short queues 10 mins ago. Not sure which fuels are flowing though.”

7.59am Ali Hollingworth said: “Horsham Sainsbury’s Open tonight 10pm-6am All fuel available.”

7.51am Brian Smithson posted: “5 Oaks is open bit of a queue forming.”

7.49am Nikki Button asked: “Any fuel at Toat Garage (Power) in Pulborough?” Karen Guimaraens replied: “No have just been.”

7.45am Debbie Bevington said: “Just seen a post saying Pease Pottage have fuel.”

7.25am Stuart Beare wrote: “Pease Pottage Services had diesel and unleaded at 6am this morning. £45 limit, no queue and very well managed.”

7.18am Annette Byers asked: “I’m looking for petrol near A24… any recent updates?”

Emily Burness responded: “Every fuel station I passed on my way to work (Southwater to Addlestone) had both types of fuel (I didn’t stop, just looked at the pumps out of interest as I drove past.”

Veronica Murphy added: “Buckbarn apparently have some.”

7.16am Sara Bridgeman asked for an update on fuel at Tesco BBH. Nick Simmonds said: “Looks like Hop Oast just up at Southwater had it about an hour ago.”

7.08am Karen Hadaway said: “BP at Five Oaks near Billingshurst are due to open at 7:30. Currently have diesel & petrol. Approx 8 in the queue, but not room for many more from a safety point of view. 8 pumps so should move quite quickly.”

7.08am Martin J. Reilly posted: “Esso at Worthing by the sea running well.”

7.03am Abbie Burton wrote: “I got petrol at Sainsbury’s this morning at 6am. Tesco Roffey has now run out.”

6.54am Razvan Bugoi said: “Shell on A24, near the roundabout to Southwater, had all types of fuel as of 6 am today. No limits and no queues either.”

6.52am Sara Buckland said “6.50 am JET at FINDON has diesel and unleaded and the BP has a tanker in.”

6.48am Rosemary Hopper wrote: “Morning all, anyone know where I can get some diesel? Storrington/Pulborough/Five Oaks area.”

Sara Faithfull replied: “I’m currently queuing at 5 Oaks and sign says opens at 7.30. I will keep you posted.”

6.39am Joanna Howley wrote: “Looking for diesel in Upper Beeding / Shoreham / Lancing area. Anyone know of anywhere ?”

Karen Hall said: “There was a fuel tanker delivering on Warren Road at 07:00 no queues.”

Maud Ray added: “Holmbush is open and has some this am, went to refuel at 6 am and there was very little queues.”

6.36am Chelsea Wellstead asked: “Anywhere near Cowfold/ Bolney have diesel today.” Liz Marlow replied: “Hickstead have had petrol continuously since Wednesday. Diesel tends to be available until late afternoon when it runs out.”