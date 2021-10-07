Fuel in Horsham - updates on availability: Where you can get petrol in Horsham on Thursday, October 7

After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Facebook pages and posts were set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Sussex (click on link). Please visit this page for the latest updates.

8.07am Kis Ferenc said: “Good morning everyone. Five Oaks has petrol only, no diesel as of 8am.”

Do you know where to find fuel this morning?

7.38am Donna Louise Satur said: “Sainsbury Lyons Farm (Worthing), all fuels and no queue at all 730am. It was so stress-free we even topped up the air in our tyres( free at Sainsbury!)”

7.22am Keri Orsman Braisher said: “Tesco Roffey got unleaded and diesel and got straight in 7:22am.”

7.19am Jo Burchell-Collins said: “No fuel at Shell Henfield.”

7.01am Ian Brown said: “Tesco’s Broadbridge Heath just had fuel delivery petrol and diesel available.”

6.56am Nazha ‘Nazarella’ Rhioui said: “No fuel at Sainsbury’s, I’m currently queuing at Tesco BBH!”

6.33am Cheryl Knight said: “Tesco bbh has fuel this morning and so does Sainsbury’s in Horsham this morning.”

6.25am Míkey Meaney said: “As of 05.50., BP at A23 underneath the A27 just had a delivery as I was passing.”

6.24am Nicola Mason wrote: “Just dropped at Haywards Heath Station and there is a fuel delivery 10 mins ago - not sure what time they open however.”