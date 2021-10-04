After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Sussex(click on link). Please check these pages for latest updates.

10.41am Lewis Wilson said: “Burgess Hill Tesco - no queue - all fuels.”

Do you know where to find fuel this morning?

10.40am Lenny Spencer said: “Tesco Holmbush now out of fuel.”

9.19am Emily Heap said: “Morning everyone! Looking for petrol in the Billingshurst area - Since 8am - now(ish) as I’ve driven round; - five oaks, diesel only (no queue), Tesco BBH no fuel, Sainsbury’s Horsham centre (opp Waitrose) no fuel, Toat; didn’t drive to but saw that they were out on fb. Any insights on petrol in the surrounding areas?”

Emma Hillier replied: “A272 Bolney has unleaded only.”

9.51am Joanna Elizabeth Forster said: “Does anyone know if there is any fuel, Mannings heath, Southwater, Horsham Sainsburys, Tesco BBH or Buck Barn please? On the red now so a bit desperate! Even Bolney could be an option but not till lunchtime as at work. Thx”

Bob Cooper replied: “Texaco SW is diesel only £40 max, 10 min queue.”

9.48am Helen Goodman said: “Diesel at Five Oaks between Horsham and Billingshurst at 0945 Monday morning and no queue.”

8.55am Rosemarie Hegarty said: “Tesco Holmbush Shoreham have petrol. No diesel.”

8.19am Clare Rogers asked: “Anyone know is Tesco express Redklin way Horsham has unleaded ???”

Jade Young responded: “Just drove past and no fuel there all conned off currently.”

Caz Bee said: “Southwater Texico had some this morning if that helps.”

7.58am Julie Steel asked: “Does anyone know if any petrol is available in Horsham this morning please?” Katie Farnes said: “Tesco and Shell closed 20 mins ago when someone I know tried... Apparently Sainsbury’s not opening at all today.”

7.55am Martin Dold said: “Diesel at Five Oaks, no unleaded.”

6.55am Tom Hogsflesh said: “BP Five Oaks closed for petrol.”

6.55am Julie Page wrote: “No Fuel in all 3 Shoreham Petrol Stations, big traffic jam at Holmbush roundabout causing traffic delays.”

6.45am Nicola Miles said: “Just filled up at BP Findon (6.44), no queue, both types although some pumps are starting to run out.”

6.11am Araminta Barlow asked if there was any petrol in Horsham. Paul Pontiac Richards replied: “Tesco Express Roffey empty.”

Katy Budd added: “My partner filled up at pease pottage around 5.30. Unleaded.”

Claire Baker said: “Have been to Sainsbury’s Horsham this morning eventually someone came out and said it will be closed again today! At Tesco BBH and was told their overnight delivery didn’t turn up! so still nothing there…”