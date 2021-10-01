Fuel in Horsham - updates on availability: Where you can get petrol in Horsham on Friday, October 1.

After big queues on Friday and Saturday, the forecourts were left bare and it was announced on Monday the government suspended competition law to allow oil firms to target fuel deliveries at petrol stations following recent panic buying with officials said the move would make it easier for companies to share information and prioritise parts of the country most at need.

Facebook pages and posts have been set up to keep people informed of where fuel is available in Sussex (click on link).

7.57am - Jo Harrison said: “Fuel at Texaco Mannings Heath.”

7.50am - Jules Hadfield said: “Husband has just filled up with diesel at Ashington Services (M&S one)”

7.30am - Keri Orsman Braisher said: “Drove past elite garage horsham not bad of a queue 7.30am”

6.05am - Ady Le Roux said: “Horsham. Manning Heath. Texaco. Are serving fuel.”

6am - Nicola Agate Scally said: “Just got back from Sainsbury’s Horsham all fuels available no limit no queue and no jerry cans”

Lauren Hook said: “Morning everyone! Petrol and Diesel at Sainsbury’s Horsham. Queue time roughly 10 minutes, if that! Looks like they’ve opened much much earlier than expected. I was in and out in 5 mins. No limits but no jerry cans either! #horsham”