Fresh moves in campaigners’ battle to halt Gatwick expansion

Campaigners battling to stop the expansion of Gatwick Airport will be in Rusper and Reigate this weekend.

Members of the group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions - CAGNE - are staging roadshow events aimed at gauging residents’ views on the airport’s masterplan proposals for development over the next 15 years.

CAGNE members will be undertaking surveys outside Rusper village shop on Saurday (October 26) from 10am - 12 noon, and in Reigate High Street outside Marks and Spencer from 9.30am - 12 noon.

See https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/R9N2WTV