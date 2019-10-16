Fresh damage at Storrington lorry ‘blackspot’

This was the scene after a large lorry tried to manoeuvre its way around a narrow village ‘blackspot.’

The lorry was spotted turning at a mini roundabout by the Vintage Rose Tea Rooms in the centre of Storrington at around 5.15pm yesterday.

An eye-witness said that the lorry only narrowly missed a building before mounting the pavement, smashing manhole covers and leaving a hole in the path.

He said: “As it turned the corner I thought it was going to be yet another case of a building getting taken out.”

There have been a number of previous incidents at the School Hill roundabout with shops being damaged by large vehicles.