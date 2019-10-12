Freeview viewers warned big switch coming next week across Sussex

Freeview viewers across Sussex are being reminded of a major switch taking place next week.

Residents may need to retune their television equipment to continue watching programmes on October 16, as channels move to new airwaves.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

This sees the final update for the Meridian TV region and required changes will take place at transmitters in parts of East Sussex, Brighton, and much of West Sussex.

Engineering work at the Midhurst, Ventnor and Whitehawk Hill main transmitters will begin shortly after midnight and Freeview channels will be off-air overnight until 6am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from these who find they are missing channels can retune.

Work at smaller local transmitters will take place during the day and services may be subject to disruption until late afternoon. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 490,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters. Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels. Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

Anyone who needs advice, or who finds they are still missing services after retuning, can visit the Freeview website www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.