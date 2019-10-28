Freemasons back the Best of Sussex community awards

The Sussex Masonic Charities Foundation aims to raise £1 million for local good causes as part of a five-year initiative to support its community.

And it is strengthening this support by backing this newspaper’s Best of Sussex Community Awards as headline sponsor.

Celebrating the community

The charity arm of the Sussex Freemasons distributes funds donated by the Freemasons to good causes in the area. There are 160 lodges in Sussex, and each one is focused on the five-year fundraising initiative launched in 2017 named ‘Sussex for Sussex’.

Michael Harris chairman of the Sussex Masonic Charities Foundation, explains why the charity will also support the Best of Sussex Awards.

“For over 320 years Freemasons have been at the heart of communities in Sussex, supporting, caring and assisting those in need.

“The Best of Sussex Awards provides us with a great platform to work with other Sussex organisations and JPI Media to highlight and recognise the amazing work that so may people across Sussex do to help others in need. There are over 4,000 Freemasons across Sussex, meeting in 160 Masonic Lodges in 27 locations across the county.

“I’m sure that Sussex Freemasons will be active in stepping forward to nominate those people in their communities who are so deserving of winning a Best of Sussex Award.”

To nominate an individual or organisation for a Best of Sussex award by the deadline of Friday, November 8, visit: www.sussexcommunityawards.co.uk

Everything you need to know about the awards

Outstanding charities, community groups and individuals will be celebrated at the inaugural Best of Sussex Community Awards in December.

The awards, organised by this newspaper in association with the Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation, will shine a spotlight on the amazing contribution of community heroes in our region.

The event will highlight those going that extra mile for their community, schools making a real difference, and individual achievements from emergency service heroes and top volunteers.

The awards will be held on Sunday, December 8 at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, where those shortlisted for awards will enjoy a drinks reception and delicious afternoon tea before an awards ceremony celebrating the Best of Sussex.

All finalists will also enjoy a flight on the 162m observation tower, the British Airways i360, straight after the ceremony.

The categories

999 Award

Presented to a member of the emergency services or the armed forces for commitment to their profession.

Personal Achievement Award

Recognising those who have gone over and above what is expected and pushed the boundaries to achieve their goals. We would love to hear about your achievements.

Charity of the Year

Playing an ever-increasing role in our community, this award is for groups that make a difference.

Best Fundraiser

Whatever has inspired them, this is for those who raise cash to provide much needed support.

Sporting Star Award

A coach, team or individual who has performed beyond expectations or acted as role models.

Best Community Organisation

For those who meet to enrich the community by volunteering or helping the community.

Carer of the Year

An award for someone who spends time in making sure that others have independence or dignity.

Best School of the Year

Schools are more than just statistics and exam results. The best schools are the ones which play a vital role in the development of their pupils and also play a key part in the community.

Best Business in the Community

Recognising the transformation role our local businesses play in our community.

Spirit of Youth Award

Recognising a young star who has beaten all expectations and become a role model.

Overall Achiever of the Year

This award recognises excellence in accomplishing the very best in their field of activity

Best Volunteer of the Year

For those who give up their time to ensure that organisations can continue their work.

Local Hero Award

This award is for those who really live up to the label of hero.

